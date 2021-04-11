Fred rises to the occasion with brilliant performance vs Tottenham Hotspur

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Fred will be on cloud nine after putting in a sensational performance vs Tottenham Hotspur in what was a brilliant comeback victory.

The Brazilian midfielder somehow found himself on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win and it was a crucial goal too given it was the equaliser.

His effort inspired his teammates to step up their own performances as United stunningly dominated the second half to turn the game on its head.

Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood would finish off the match and there was certainly no shortage of drama in what was a classic of a fixture.

Fred can be a pretty erratic player but there’s no doubting he deserves plenty of praise for his impressive display.

Completing that many ball recoveries isn’t even that surprising as Fred is that type of ball-winning player so it’s his passing that is rather remarkable.

It’s clear a lot went through him vs Spurs and he managed to get forward enough to cause serious damage to his opponents too.

Manchester United fans will demand to see more similar performances for him as the bar continues to be raised in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s era.

The win was not just crucial in the race for a top-four finish but it also looks as though they have quite a stranglehold on second place too.


