Mason Greenwood’s cameo display key to Manchester United win

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood can be proud with his performance vs Tottenham Hotspur, knowing fully well he was a catalyst in the crucial comeback win.

The sensational youngster came off the bench in place of Marcus Rashford to stunning effect, grabbing a goal and an assist in the 3-1 victory.

Greenwood’s assist to Edinson Cavani saw the team complete the turnaround at 2-1 whereas his won goal meant he secured the three points for his side.

The important win means United have a healthy point gap between themselves and Leicester City in third place.

Greenwood’s performances have steadily improved of late and he was unlucky to miss out on the starting XI but it’s safe to say he made the most of the minutes he did get.

19y 192d – Mason Greenwood is the first teenager to score and assist as a substitute for Manchester United in a Premier League match since Cristiano Ronaldo in November 2003 (against Portsmouth). Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/0F99dW6IJs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

Mason Greenwood’s game by numbers vs. Spurs [25 minutes]: 10 touches

2 shots

1 assist

1 goal A match-winning cameo. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Y02zW8pgG4 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 11, 2021

Mason Greenwood has been directly involved in 4 goals [3⚽️ 1🅰️] in his last 4 appearances. Ending the season strong once again. 💪 pic.twitter.com/WbTlC5FJhT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 11, 2021

Only Wayne Rooney [15] has scored more goals for Man Utd as a teenager than Mason Greenwood [13]. Killer blow. 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/gE73xcd5wZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 11, 2021

Greenwood’s all-round game has massively improved this season even if his goal tally isn’t as impressive as it was last year.

There’s no doubting he’ll be a real threat for Manchester United in the next campaign and he’s done so well there are even reports claiming the club are reconsidering their summer transfer plans.

A right-winger and a striker are said to be targets for the next window but Greenwood’s development has seen some call for him to be a regular starting XI player next season.



