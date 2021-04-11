Mason Greenwood’s cameo display key to Manchester United win

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Mason Greenwood can be proud with his performance vs Tottenham Hotspur, knowing fully well he was a catalyst in the crucial comeback win.

The sensational youngster came off the bench in place of Marcus Rashford to stunning effect, grabbing a goal and an assist in the 3-1 victory.

Greenwood’s assist to Edinson Cavani saw the team complete the turnaround at 2-1 whereas his won goal meant he secured the three points for his side.

The important win means United have a healthy point gap between themselves and Leicester City in third place.

Greenwood’s performances have steadily improved of late and he was unlucky to miss out on the starting XI but it’s safe to say he made the most of the minutes he did get.

Greenwood’s all-round game has massively improved this season even if his goal tally isn’t as impressive as it was last year.

There’s no doubting he’ll be a real threat for Manchester United in the next campaign and he’s done so well there are even reports claiming the club are reconsidering their summer transfer plans.

A right-winger and a striker are said to be targets for the next window but Greenwood’s development has seen some call for him to be a regular starting XI player next season.


