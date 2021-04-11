Paul Pogba wreaks revenge on Jose Mourino as Man United beat Spurs

Paul Pogba put in a man of the match performance for Manchester United as they overcame a one-goal half-time deficit to beat Spurs 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today.

Pogba looked like a man determined to wreak revenge on his former manager, José Mourinho, with whom he had a very public and unpleasant falling out when the Portuguese supremo was at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman achieved 88% pass accuracy today, made an incredible 23 final third passes, completed six of nine take-ons and made four recoveries and four clearances. He was at the heart of everything creative United did offensively and also made a positive and important defensive contribution.

He created two chances and of course played a brilliant pass for what should have been a goal from Edinson Cavani in the first half before it was cruelly ruled out for a Scott McTominay flailing arm during the build up.

Pogba also came close to scoring in the second half with a cheeky backheel that was blocked near the line.

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Spurs: 88% pass accuracy

23 final third passes

9 attempted take-ons

6 successful take-ons

4 ball recoveries

4 clearances

2 chances created

2 shots

1 assist Caption this! 👀 pic.twitter.com/vNewAgrNti — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 11, 2021

Mourinho once famously described Pogba as ‘a virus’ at Manchester United but today, the Frenchman was a healthy dose of fresh air that overcame the poisonous atmosphere of Mourinho’s cynical, negative tactics.

Revenge was served.



