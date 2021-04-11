Paul Pogba wreaks revenge on Jose Mourino as Man United beat Spurs

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Paul Pogba put in a man of the match performance for Manchester United as they overcame a one-goal half-time deficit to beat Spurs 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today.

Pogba looked like a man determined to wreak revenge on his former manager, José Mourinho, with whom he had a very public and unpleasant falling out when the Portuguese supremo was at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman achieved 88% pass accuracy today, made an incredible 23 final third passes, completed six of nine take-ons and made four recoveries and four clearances. He was at the heart of everything creative United did offensively and also made a positive and important defensive contribution.

He created two chances and of course played a brilliant pass for what should have been a goal from Edinson Cavani in the first half before it was cruelly ruled out for a Scott McTominay flailing arm during the build up.

Pogba also came close to scoring in the second half with a cheeky backheel that was blocked near the line.

Mourinho once famously described Pogba as ‘a virus’ at Manchester United but today, the Frenchman was a healthy dose of fresh air that overcame the poisonous atmosphere of Mourinho’s cynical, negative tactics.

Revenge was served.


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Red Billy is the chief editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - write to redbilly (at) thepeoplesperson.com.

You may also like

Bruno Fernandes produces another brilliant performance for Man...

Player ratings: Granada 0-2 Man United – two...

Bruno Fernandes stakes claim for best midfielder in...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Eric Bailly is unavailable...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies David de Gea is...

Manchester United fans in awe of Mason Greenwood

19 goals, 12 assists: Marcus Rashford is on...

Manchester United’s fighting mentality pulls through once more

Player ratings: Man United 2-1 Brighton and Hove...

Man United fans furious at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s...