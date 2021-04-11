Paul Pogba wreaks revenge on Jose Mourino as Man United beat Spurs

Paul Pogba put in a man of the match performance for Manchester United as they overcame a one-goal half-time deficit to beat Spurs 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today.
Pogba looked like a man determined to wreak revenge on his former manager, José Mourinho, with whom he had a very public and unpleasant falling out when the Portuguese supremo was at Old Trafford.
The Frenchman achieved 88% pass accuracy today, made an incredible 23 final third passes, completed six of nine take-ons and made four recoveries and four clearances. He was at the heart of everything creative United did offensively and also made a positive and important defensive contribution.
He created two chances and of course played a brilliant pass for what should have been a goal from Edinson Cavani in the first half before it was cruelly ruled out for a Scott McTominay flailing arm during the build up.
Pogba also came close to scoring in the second half with a cheeky backheel that was blocked near the line.
Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Spurs:
88% pass accuracy
23 final third passes
9 attempted take-ons
6 successful take-ons
4 ball recoveries
4 clearances
2 chances created
2 shots
1 assist
Mourinho once famously described Pogba as ‘a virus’ at Manchester United but today, the Frenchman was a healthy dose of fresh air that overcame the poisonous atmosphere of Mourinho’s cynical, negative tactics.
Revenge was served.