Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Man United – Brilliant 2nd half performance

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United won 3-1 against Spurs at White Hart Lane this afternoon in what was a superb Premier League match. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 8 – Commanded his defence well. Made an excellent 61st minute sweeper clearance when Harry Kane was through on goal. On this form, it must be “adios, Dave”.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did quite well and worked hard down the right flank, put in a lot of crosses.

Victor Lindelof 5 – A comical air kick for Spurs’ first goal, but otherwise did little wrong. But that was comical.

Harry Maguire 6 – Average performance from Maguire. Was caught napping for the Spurs goal and was left for dead a few times by Kane’s movement.

Luke Shaw 8 – Another superb performance from the in-form Shaw. Really is making the game look easy right now.

Scott McTominay 7 – Could have been sent off in the first half but that would have been unjust. Much better in the second.

Fred 7 – Woeful in the first half but great in the second, and, well, he scored that goal.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Still looking unfit, but working his socks off. Did well in his hour.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – A good performance from Bruno and was unlucky not to score when he drew an excellent save from Lloris.

Paul Pogba 9 – Man of the match. Superb from start to finish, both offensively and defensively. If he had a point to prove to Mourinho, he proved it.

Edinson Cavani 8.5 – Close behind Pogba for the man of the match award. Had a great goal disallowed in the first half and kept his temper, refocused and scored the second with a superb header.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 8 – Superb performance from the bench, with a goal and assist in just 30 minutes. The young star is on fire at the moment.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t really influence the game much.


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Red Billy is the chief editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - write to redbilly (at) thepeoplesperson.com.

Latest Top Stories...

Adios Dave: Dean Henderson makes compelling case for...

Roy Keane feels Harry Kane would be open...

Edinson Cavani reminds Manchester United how good he...