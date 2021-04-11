Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Man United – Brilliant 2nd half performance

Manchester United won 3-1 against Spurs at White Hart Lane this afternoon in what was a superb Premier League match. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 8 – Commanded his defence well. Made an excellent 61st minute sweeper clearance when Harry Kane was through on goal. On this form, it must be “adios, Dave”.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did quite well and worked hard down the right flank, put in a lot of crosses.

Victor Lindelof 5 – A comical air kick for Spurs’ first goal, but otherwise did little wrong. But that was comical.

Harry Maguire 6 – Average performance from Maguire. Was caught napping for the Spurs goal and was left for dead a few times by Kane’s movement.

Luke Shaw 8 – Another superb performance from the in-form Shaw. Really is making the game look easy right now.

Scott McTominay 7 – Could have been sent off in the first half but that would have been unjust. Much better in the second.

Fred 7 – Woeful in the first half but great in the second, and, well, he scored that goal.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Still looking unfit, but working his socks off. Did well in his hour.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – A good performance from Bruno and was unlucky not to score when he drew an excellent save from Lloris.

Paul Pogba 9 – Man of the match. Superb from start to finish, both offensively and defensively. If he had a point to prove to Mourinho, he proved it.

Edinson Cavani 8.5 – Close behind Pogba for the man of the match award. Had a great goal disallowed in the first half and kept his temper, refocused and scored the second with a superb header.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 8 – Superb performance from the bench, with a goal and assist in just 30 minutes. The young star is on fire at the moment.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t really influence the game much.



