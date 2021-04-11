Wolves’ Ruben Neves added to Man United’s transfer shortlist

Ruben Neves has been added to Manchester United’s summer shortlist for a holding midfielder, according to 90min.com.

Whilst Scott McTominay and Fred perform adequately in the defensive midfield positions, Nemanja Matic is the only specialist CDM and his age and form mean that his contributions this season have been limited.

It is widely believed that a top drawer holding specialist is one of United’s top priorities this summer and Neves now joins West Ham’s Declan Rice on the shortlist.

‘Wolves are readying themselves to sell the Portugal international, along with a handful of their other big names … because parent company Fosun are looking to restructure their commitment to the club.

‘Super agent Jorge Mendes has been instructed to find buyers and arrange potential deals for some of their top players.

‘But it is not only Wolves who are ready to part company with Neves, as the player himself is understood to feel that after four years and 170 appearances, the time has come for a new challenge. He is valued in excess of £30m and Wolves will sell if that valuation is met.’

It is an exciting opportunity for the Red Devils, who have been linked with the 24-year-old in the past. Neves would certainly provide a cheaper alternative to Rice, and many would argue that his ability going forward would make him a better fit for United than the ultra-defensive England man.

The news that Wolves are preparing to sell their crown jewels at cut-down prices could also put United on alert in regard to some of their other stars. In particular striker Raul Jimenez could replace Edinson Cavani if he decides to leave, and winger Pedro Neto is reportedly on United’s radar as he can play on both the right and left wings.



