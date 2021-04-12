Adios Dave: Dean Henderson makes compelling case for starting XI spot

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United star Dean Henderson has pushed his case much further after a brilliantly solid display during the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

All eyes were on who would start in goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as it would reveal who is currently the preferred goalkeeper.

It seems David de Gea has been demoted to cup goalkeeper for the time being and it’s a decision not too many would argue with.

Henderson has been in fine form since taking over the number one spot and if there were any doubters left, he must have convinced them with his performance vs Spurs.

The young Englishman didn’t have to make a series of stunning, camera-worthy saves but it was his dominance and reassurance in goal that has won over so many fans.

Whenever Manchester United’s high line or offside trap was broken, Henderson was there to ensure it wasn’t exploited.

This is massively key not just tactically but it also forces the opposition to rethink their match strategy.

It was clear after Henderson did that a few times that Spurs, who were set up on the counter, were more hesitant in playing passes in behind United, giving Solskjaer’s men a big advantage on the pitch.


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Latest Top Stories...

Roy Keane feels Harry Kane would be open...

Edinson Cavani reminds Manchester United how good he...

Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Man United –...