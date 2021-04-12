Edinson Cavani reminds Manchester United how good he is vs Tottenham Hotspur

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani rolled back the years with a fine performance vs Tottenham Hotspur, helping his side overcome Jose Mourinho’s men 3-1.

The experienced Uruguayan started the fixture as the leading striker and it’s safe to say he reminded everyone of his worth.

Some sections of supporters were opening up to the idea of Cavani leaving when his contract runs out as his injury problems meant he was consistently missing out on matches.

However, the former PSG man put all those negative comments to bed and was unlucky to end the match with a single goal instead of a double.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Cavani’s and there’s no doubt he would keep the player on board for another season if the decision was just his to make.

The fact he had just two shots but created plenty of opportunities for others and could have had two goals for himself shows just what Cavani is all about when he’s at his best.

There aren’t many doubts over his quality, rather the concerns are all to do with how available he is to the first team.

If Cavani can prove his fitness then there would be no worries over him staying another season, though this campaign has been an exceptionally busy one and the Premier League is a physical competition.


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

You may also like

Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Man United –...

Mason Greenwood’s cameo display key to Manchester United...

Paul Pogba wreaks revenge on Jose Mourino as...

Fred rises to the occasion with brilliant performance...

Two things Manchester United must do to win...

Match Report: Manchester United Under 18s vs Stoke...

Man United see unhappy Harry Kane as alternative...

Match Report: Man United U23 2-3 West Ham...

Jesse Lingard – Declan Rice swap deal ‘expected...

Bruno Fernandes produces another brilliant performance for Man...