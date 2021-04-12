Edinson Cavani reminds Manchester United how good he is vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani rolled back the years with a fine performance vs Tottenham Hotspur, helping his side overcome Jose Mourinho’s men 3-1.

The experienced Uruguayan started the fixture as the leading striker and it’s safe to say he reminded everyone of his worth.

Some sections of supporters were opening up to the idea of Cavani leaving when his contract runs out as his injury problems meant he was consistently missing out on matches.

However, the former PSG man put all those negative comments to bed and was unlucky to end the match with a single goal instead of a double.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Cavani’s and there’s no doubt he would keep the player on board for another season if the decision was just his to make.

Edinson Cavani’s game by numbers vs. Spurs: 86% pass accuracy

2 shots [2 on target]

2 chances created

2 ball recoveries

2 clearances

1 big chance

1 goal Unlucky to have just the one goal. 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/iaFMaAuGYX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 11, 2021

The fact he had just two shots but created plenty of opportunities for others and could have had two goals for himself shows just what Cavani is all about when he’s at his best.

There aren’t many doubts over his quality, rather the concerns are all to do with how available he is to the first team.

If Cavani can prove his fitness then there would be no worries over him staying another season, though this campaign has been an exceptionally busy one and the Premier League is a physical competition.



