Injury update: Eric Bailly gives Manchester United needed boost

Manchester United star Eric Bailly could be set to return to action ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Granada in the Europa League.

The Ivorian defender had been abroad featuring for his country as they qualified for the African Cup of Nations.

Bailly’s time away from United spelled disaster for him and the club after he tested positive for Covid-19, meaning he was unable to fly back to England.

Not only did the club miss out on their player’s availability but it meant he couldn’t even train with his teammates.

The Red Devils will be forced into making a few changes vs Granada as they work their way around some suspensions.

Bailly will return to Manchester ahead of United’s game on Thursday — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) April 12, 2021

Harry Maguire is one of those who is suspended for the clash and so Bailly’s return could be perfect, should he be able to feature.

After all, it’s understood both Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are out injured, meaning Manchester United are going through a bit of a centre-back crisis.

Scott McTominay has often played in that position for his country so it’s possible Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will consider him as an option.

A makeshift defence somewhat threatens United’s chances for qualification but a first-leg 2-0 lead should mean they’re in control of this tie.



