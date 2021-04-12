Manchester United receive boost in race for Eduardo Camavinga

Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga could potentially be up for sale this summer, handing Manchester United a major boost in their bid to sign him.

The French prospect is often compared to current Old Trafford star Paul Pogba and many see him as the ideal replacement should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s key man leave.

Pogba’s deal runs out next summer and although he’s been in sensational form, there’s no real evidence he sees his long-term future at United just yet.

There has been a lot of back and forth and hints of negotiations going towards either extreme and so fans have given up on trying to figure out what will happen.

However, should Pogba depart, it makes sense to invest in a long-term solution rather than panic buy or spend big when there are a lot of positions that need attention.

According to The Athletic, Camavinga’s refusal to sign an extension to a deal that currently runs out in the summer of 2022 means he’ll either leave Rennes this year for a fee or the next for free.

This, in theory, should mean the sensational teenager could be signed for a relatively cheap fee unless competition for his signature heats up.

It’s believed many top clubs would love to have Camavinga on board but Real Madrid are the ones most interested in signing him.



