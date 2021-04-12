Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in-demand as Europe’s top clubs chase signature

Manchester United might have a host of options for Jesse Lingard in terms of clubs to sell to according to the latest reports.

The talented Englishman is currently on loan at West Ham where has rediscovered his form, leading to interest in him to soar.

Lingard has had purple patches in the past and that has led to a debate among United fans whether to keep him when he returns from London or to capitalise on his form and sell him for a larger fee.

The versatile attacker has benefitted from his new surroundings and is clearly back to his confident best self, though he did work hard behind the scenes at Old Trafford to ensure he was ready.

The Red Devils need depth in their attack and it’s believed that’s where they’re looking to invest this summer.

According to ESPN, PSG, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and other top clubs in the Premier League are keeping an eye on Lingard as his form for West Ham has caught their attention.

The academy product hasn’t made a decision on his future yet but it’s believed Champions League football is important to him.

It’s believed no formal talks have been held just yet so fans will have to wait before his future is completely resolved.



