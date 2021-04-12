Roy Keane feels Harry Kane would be open to Manchester United move

Manchester United great Roy Keane has discussed the possibility of Harry Kane making the switch from Tottenham Hotspur as the rumours heat up.

The talented Englishman is believed to be open to leave the London club should they fail to qualify for the Champions League and after their defeat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, that target looks increasingly distant.

Jose Mourinho’s job has been on the line for most of the season and given Kane’s age and ambitions to win trophies, naturally discussions have opened up in regards to a departure.

It’s believed Manchester City are also interested in the prolific goalscorer but Keane insists he has a feeling the player will choose the red half of Manchester instead.

It’s likely a massive bid would be needed to convince Spurs to part ways with Kane and only time will tell if the United legend’s gut feeling was right or not.

🗣 "I think Kane fancies Manchester United." Roy Keane has a gut feeling that Harry Kane wants to join Manchester United pic.twitter.com/BFiAiD0gSY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

Keane’s comments came after Manchester United secured a superb 3-1 comeback victory vs Tottenham Hotspurs at their own stadium.

Mourinho’s stars led the match thanks to Heung-Min Son who controversially scored after Edinson Cavani’s own effort was ruled out due to a soft foul given in his favour.

Despite all the outrage, United kept their cool to win all three points and Kane was not on the score-sheet for his own side.



