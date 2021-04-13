Edinson Cavani still looking to leave Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly fighting a losing battle to keep hold of Edinson Cavani, even after his recent heroics vs Tottenham Hotspur.

The experienced Uruguayan’s contract runs out this summer and despite the club being keen on extending his stay, he still wants out.

Cavani isn’t unhappy with his situation at the club or with how United have treated him but rather he’s a victim of perhaps joining at the wrong time.

Moving countries during Covid-19 restrictions hasn’t been easy and the English FA have certainly made him feel unwelcome too by accusing him of racism.

It appears no matter what Manchester United do they won’t be able to convince the prolific striker to stay as the things he’s searching for, they don’t have.

According to The Athletic, Cavani has made it clear in talks so far that his preference to leave to South America has nothing to do with money.

It’s understood he’s unlikely to remain with the Red Devils as he wants to be with his family, suitors and in a place with better weather.

Fans would have loved to see Cavani play at Old Trafford live and perhaps that is the one thing the club could play on in order to convince him.

However, that might not be enough for a man who’s determined to put his family first and given the circumstances, it’s entirely understandable.



