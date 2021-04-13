Manchester United face potential Eric Bailly departure this summer

Manchester United could be set to face a defensive crisis after reports emerged Eric Bailly does not see his long-term future at the club.

The talented defender has endured a tough time at Old Trafford so far, failing to truly nail down a spot in the starting XI for any extended period of time.

Despite that, Bailly is somewhat of a fan-favourite as many recognise his obvious talent and so it’s a shame his career at the club may come to an end in this manner.

The Ivorian centre-back’s proneness to injury has more or less ruined his chances of becoming a club legend and so the reports over his future are rather normal.

Bailly would have been the perfect partner to Harry Maguire had he been able to prove his fitness but unfortunately it looks like the time for proving things is over.

🗞️Eric Bailly is ready to reject a new contract at #mufc and seek a summer move amid concerns over a lack of opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. [@ESPNFC] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) April 13, 2021

🗞️ #mufc would risk losing Bailly as a free agent next summer if he remains at the club without extending his contract and, with interest from clubs in Spain and Italy, a move is likely to suit both parties at the end of this season. [@ESPNFC] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) April 13, 2021

Bailly isn’t the only defender who could depart, it’s believed Phil Jones could be on his way out too and Axel Tuanzebe may leave if a big enough offer comes in for him.

This could mean the club would only have Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the only senior centre-backs, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a major crisis on his hands.



