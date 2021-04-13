Manchester United have short and long-term plans for Jesse Lingard

Manchester United reportedly rejected West Ham’s effort to include a buyout clause in the deal to sign Jesse Lingard on loan and it seems it could be a decision that will pay off.

The in-form attacker has been sensational ever making the switch to the London club, even earning himself a recall to the international side and the prospects of him playing in the European Championship are suddenly realistic.

Lingard was badly lacking in confidence at United and was hardly getting a sniff of action but since moving to West Ham, his numbers are now up there with some of the league’s most talented.

His form has led to some fans debating whether it might be best to keep him at Old Trafford when he returns rather than look to sell him.

The Red Devils are in need of some depth and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive decision to make this summer.

🗣️ @David_Ornstein: "West Ham tried to insert an option to buy Lingard [in January], #mufc said no because thay had a plan in short term and also have him in their minds in the long term, even post career he's a #mufc boy." [The Ornstein and Chapman Podcast, @TheAthleticUK] pic.twitter.com/xewCH5MtEe — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) April 13, 2021

@David_Ornstein: "Also Lingard has too much love and respect for #mufc to let his contract run down to free agency and therefore it's not beyond the realms of possibility that he gets sold this summer or signs a new contract and ends up being sold." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) April 13, 2021

Lingard’s love for Manchester United is certainly admirable and he’s definitely the type of player more concerned with game time than a payday.

It’s likely even if Solskjaer suddenly decides the academy product should stay, the player will want reassurances of game time or will opt to leave permanently this time.



