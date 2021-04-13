Manchester United have short and long-term plans for Jesse Lingard

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United reportedly rejected West Ham’s effort to include a buyout clause in the deal to sign Jesse Lingard on loan and it seems it could be a decision that will pay off.

The in-form attacker has been sensational ever making the switch to the London club, even earning himself a recall to the international side and the prospects of him playing in the European Championship are suddenly realistic.

Lingard was badly lacking in confidence at United and was hardly getting a sniff of action but since moving to West Ham, his numbers are now up there with some of the league’s most talented.

His form has led to some fans debating whether it might be best to keep him at Old Trafford when he returns rather than look to sell him.

The Red Devils are in need of some depth and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive decision to make this summer.

Lingard’s love for Manchester United is certainly admirable and he’s definitely the type of player more concerned with game time than a payday.

It’s likely even if Solskjaer suddenly decides the academy product should stay, the player will want reassurances of game time or will opt to leave permanently this time.


