Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set for showdown talks with Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told when his contract will be extended amid rumours over an uncertain future.

The legendary Norwegian has seen his position as manager come under debate as fans and neutrals wonder whether he’s done enough to be handed a new deal or not.

There are those who acknowledge Solskjaer has done a good job but that he’s still not the man who can take the team to the next level.

The argument is that he did his job in steadying the ship but that the time has now come for some else to steer it.

The former striker has a year left on his contract and given how much is up in the air, the doubts have naturally come to the fore.

According to Sky Sports, talks with Solskjaer over a contract extension will happen when the season ends and there’s unlikely to be any trouble in negotiations as the power brokers at Old Trafford are delighted with his behind-the-scenes work and first-team improvement.

For others, they feel the manager has done a remarkable job and that his efforts aren’t being appreciated as much as it should be, particularly since he’s done it all with his hands tied behind his back.



