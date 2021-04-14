Borussia Dortmund’s CEO insists club doesn’t have to sell this summer

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke insists his club aren’t under any unwanted pressure in regards to the transfer market.

The German giants have two of the most prized assets in world football in Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, not to mention the increasingly impressive Jude Bellingham.

All three players have been players Manchester United were and still are keen on, though the focus has largely been on the first two.

Many believed United’s desire to sign Sancho is far more realistic than Haaland and so expect that to be the one major transfer they complete this summer.

There are those who feel Dortmund are in a position of weakness when it comes to keeping their players but it’s clear their CEO feels otherwise.

According to the BBC, Watzke said: “When Covid-19 struck, we had no debt. Not one euro. Because of that, it is a comfortable situation. We do not have to sell a player. That is important.

“The rich clubs in the world, they must know when they want a player from Borussia Dortmund there are two possibilities. The first is that I tell them they have no chance.

“Other times, I will tell them ‘this is the price’. Then they must know this is the price. It is not another price.

“We are very clear. We are very honest.”

Watzke is speaking the truth in regards to sticking to his guns when it comes to asking prices but there are doubts surrounding his statement to do with the club being in a ‘comfortable’ situation.

After all, Dortmund are believed to have made at least £70m losses so far that the public knows about and that doesn’t even factor in the potential debts that can arise from missing out on qualification for next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Reports emerged fairly early on that the Bundesliga side will be forced into selling either one of Sancho or Haaland this summer to keep afloat so Watzke’s comments are a little strange.

At The Peoples Person we covered Watzke’s comments to Dazn over a week ago in which he claimed the club has a line of credit and so doesn’t have to sell, although they prefer to avoid using it.



