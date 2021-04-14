Fabrizio Romano insists Edinson Cavani hasn’t decided Manchester United future

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted Manchester United star Edinson Cavani isn’t as close out of the door as some believe.

The experienced Uruguayan is said to be keen on a return to South America after what has been a turbulent time in England so far.

Although Cavani has impressed at United and endeared himself to fans even further due to his crucial performance vs Tottenham Hotspur, he’s largely been plagued by injury.

In addition to his injury problems he was accused of being racist and made to feel unwelcome by the English FA which is something he did not take lightly.

Cavani has been forced to move to a new country he doesn’t speak the language of and without his family during a Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown so the circumstances have not been easy.

Another meeting is scheduled in the next few weeks between Edinson Cavani and #mufc to decide his future. United are happy with Cavani and want to discuss a one-year extension. It will be a family decision, but Cavani hasn't decided yet #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 14, 2021

Given how he is still undecided then the club could potentially convince him that his future is better at Old Trafford, at least for another season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certainly delighted with Cavani and a one-year extension does make sense for all parties.

However, talks cannot be delayed beyond a couple of weeks from now as Manchester United must know whether or not they need to immediately address the striker position or if it could be delayed by a year.



