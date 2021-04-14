Man United set to pounce for wantaway Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are in the chase to sign Juventus’ Paulo Dybala this summer, according to Tuttosport.

The Argentinian has so far refused to renew hos contract at Juve, which expires in June 2022. The Old Lady could therefore be pushed into selling the player this summer rather than allowing him to leave for free a year later.

‘PSG remain on pole but the Premier League is also betting on the Jewel,’ Tuttosport claims.

‘The Argentine is torn between renewing and the idea of an exchange with Icardi,’ they report, before adding that ‘Chelsea and Manchester United are warming up.’

United have attempted to sign the 27-year-old before, when a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku was proposed in 2019. Dybala was said to have refused the deal and Lukaku ended up at Inter Milan instead.

The player has had an unsettled season at Juve. Having been out for three months with a mideal collateral ligament injury, his comeback had to be postponed after he was banned for attending a party in breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Dybala is part of an elite band of the world’s top players whose contracts are entering their final year. Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi are amongst the others who will be keeping their respective clubs and agents extremely busy this summer.



