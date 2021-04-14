Manchester United face struggle to sign ‘interested’ Declan Rice

Manchester United have been given a major boost in their bid to sign West Ham star Declan Rice as rumours continue to grow over a potential transfer.

The brilliant Englishman is said to have been on the club’s radar for at least two years and his performances of late have certainly caught the eye.

United’s need for a defensive-minded midfielder means it’s a perfect match on paper, though it won’t be so straightforward when it comes to negotiations.

David Moyes has already stated his belief that Rice is worth well over £100m multiple times, signalling what West Ham’s stance will be on their most prized asset.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained tight-lipped on the type of players he will look to sign this summer but there’s no doubt he’d love to have the versatile man on board.

According to Manchester Evening News, if West Ham secure Champions League football then they could outprice the Red Devils for Rice, even if they are keen on signing Jesse Lingard.

It’s believed the scouts at Old Trafford feel the young defensive midfielder has traits that could make him a brilliant box-to-box player.

Rice is said to be interested in a move to Manchester United and even asked the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw about the club.



