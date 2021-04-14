Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United’s poor home form is due to red seats

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Axel Tuanzebe will partner Victor Lindelof in central defence against Granada in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final against Granada.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game, Solskjaer said that Eric Bailly is not available for selection despite returning from his Covid-19 quarantine in the Ivory Coast. With Harry Maguire injured, this leaves Tuanzebe as the obvious starter.

Tuanzebe has not featured much for the first team after committing the foul that led to Everton’s late equaliser in the Premier League.

‘Axel has always been a very popular boy,’ Solskjaer said.

‘His chances have been limited, but he’s been training well and he’s ready for this opportunity and I don’t think it affected him when that happened.’

The manager also confirmed that there would be other changes to the side that beat Spurs on Sunday.

‘There’ll be a few changes, yeah. Some of them are forced (Maguire, Shaw and McTominay through suspension), some of them are rotation.’

Solskjaer was asked if he would rest Paul Pogba rather than risk him getting a second yellow card that would keep him out of the semi-final.

‘We’re not looking at consequences of that, no. We go into every game looking at what we need to do to win.’

The boss was also asked why he thinks United’s away record this season has been better than the home record.

‘If you see the banners around the club, they’re not red any more.

‘There shouldn’t be any reason, really. But some of the players have mentioned that split second decision you have to make, you look over your shoulder to see if your teammate’s there or not and the red shirt on the red background with the red seats, so of course we’ve tried to change that.’



