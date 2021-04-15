Edinson Cavani: clinical finishing at key moments for Man United

by Red Billy

Edinson Cavani is proving to be Manchester United’s key man on big occasions this season.

The Uruguayan has scored nine goals and provided two assists for United this season in just 1,622 minutes of football – the equivalent of just 18 full games.

But it is the timing and importance of the goals that is particularly impressive, as football statistician @UtdArena has noted.

Eight of the nine goals have been key moments in their respective games: three have been opening goals, two have been equalisers, one was a game winner, one was to take the lead and one was to finish the game off.

In addition, Cavani’s recent goals to shots on target ratio is incredible, as another statistician, Statman Dave reports.

Four of the last five of the 34-year-old’s shots on target have resulted in goals.

Combining the two stats paints a picture of a clinical finisher who thrives on the big occasion and can be counted on when it matters the most.

That will be a very hard skill set to replace if the striker slips through United’s fingers at the end of the season and moves to pastures new rather than stay for the second optional year of his Old Trafford deal.


