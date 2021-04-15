Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe puts case forward for starting XI spot

Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe should be pleased with himself after putting in a rather solid performance vs Granada.

The English defender has perhaps not had as many opportunities as he would have liked this season but he certainly made the most of his minutes in this Europa League tie.

Thanks to Tuanzebe and his teammates, United cruised past the Spanish side 2-0, keeping a clean-sheet and looking comfortable for large chunks of the match.

The academy product seems to be running out of time to make a lasting impact on the starting XI but he’s done himself no harm with that performance.

Whether it’s enough to unseat Victor Lindelof from being Harry Maguire’s partner remains to be seen but he’s certainly thrown his hat in the ring.

Axel Tuanzebe’s game by numbers vs. Granada: 93% pass accuracy

54 accurate passes

4 ball recoveries

4 duels won

3 long passes completed

3 clearances

2 interceptions Strong display. 👏 pic.twitter.com/R8yz1yIYNT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 15, 2021

Given how Tuanzebe made over 50 passes, his pass completion is rather impressive, especially when you factor in how he played long passes too.

He also managed to get in decent amounts of ball recoveries, interceptions and clearances, showing just how he is the ideal modern centre-back.

Tuanzebe’s good on the ball, has pace and can put in a tackle so in theory he has all the right attributes to be a real success, it’s now just about showing that regularly on the pitch.



