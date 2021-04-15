Paul Pogba crucial in killing off Manchester United’s tie with Granada

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s resurgent form has continued as he helped his side cruise to a 2-0 victory over Granada.

The former Juventus man has constantly reminded fans just how important he is to the team as his absence is always felt.

Pogba only played 45 minutes vs the Spanish side and somehow managed to top some pretty crucial statistics for United.

The talented Frenchman has been reinvented into a left-winger or left attacking-midfielder of sorts as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to squeeze both him and Bruno into the same starting XI without compromising the balance of the team.

Pogba doesn’t even appear to have reached his peak yet as he continues to attempt to reach full fitness and so his good form has come in at the right time of the season.

Paul Pogba in the first half vs. Granada [pitch rank]: • 10 duels won [1st]

• 7 ball recoveries [2nd]

• 3 dribbles completed [1st]

• 3 chances created [1st] Leading by example. 💪 pic.twitter.com/3D2eqiZ9CR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 15, 2021

No Manchester United player created more chances (2) or made more tackles (5) than Paul Pogba against Granada. He came off at HT. 🔄 pic.twitter.com/kaB8KIDiWJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 15, 2021

What a stat! Pogba averages around 6-7 duels per game this season. Tonight he was involved in 17 and he just played 45 minutes! Targetted! pic.twitter.com/hMMSBnfPvh — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 15, 2021

Pogba’s consistent ability to create chances no matter where he’s playing is simply sensational and it’s clear he doesn’t need much time on the pitch to do so either.

With his contract running out next summer, it makes sense Manchester United fans are panicking over the lack of news in regards to an extension.

There’s no doubt Solskjaer has to keep hold of Pogba if he hopes to build on the good progress he’s shown so far in his reign.



