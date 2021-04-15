Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Granada (agg 4-0) – squad players excel

Manchester United eased past Granada 2-0 tonight in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final at Old Trafford, for a 4-0 aggregate win. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had little to do.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – A quiet game from the Spider. Never got out of first gear.

Axel Tuanzebe 7 – Did well and looked solid alongside Lindelof. Not sure why he doesn’t get more first team opportunities. He is more mobile and better on the ball than Maguire.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Decent day’s work for the Swede.

Alex Telles 6 – Did well enough, but still not showing the swashbuckling swagger that made him Porto’s star player.

Nemanja Matic 7 – A good, steady performance from the Serbian – his best for a while.

Fred 6 – Looking tired and at times like a terrier chasing a frisbee.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Some positive play and nice touches. His confidence is returning even though there were no real fireworks today.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Tired, trying way too hard to do the impossible all the time. Still a threat and a brilliant talent, but really needs to get back to basics to rediscover his best form.

Paul Pogba 7 – Lovely headed flick for Cavani’s goal and great strength on the ball. Bizarre yellow card led to his half-time substitution.

Edinson Cavani 8 – Superb performance from Cavani. Great goal and looked dangerous and hungry.

Substitutes

Donny van de Beek 7 – Showed us glimpses of what he’s capable of. Really deserves to have a run in the team, cannot understand why he doesn’t get a chance in CM on more occasions.

Dan James 6 – Why not Amad? The guy tries his heart out, but he’s never going to be United standard. You know it, I know it, even his mum probably knows it.

Juan Mata 7 – Great to see the little Spaniard back. He was immediately effective and did enough to draw the own goal that sealed the game.

Amad 6 – A brilliant back flick that his teammates hadn’t expected. Had a good chance but was bundled off the ball too easily.

Brandon Williams 6 – Did not have much time to influence the game.





