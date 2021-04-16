FC Barcelona president determined to sign Erling Haaland

Barcelona are going to try to sign Erling Haaland this summer despite their horrendous financial crisis, according to their new president, Joan Laporta.

The Blaugrana have a debt totalling more than €1.1 billion Euros and are in danger of bankruptcy, reports claim.

But returning president Laporta, who was at the helm at the Catalan club from 2003 to 2010, said he will do whatever needs to be done to sign Haaland, in an interview with Cuatro and La Sexta this week (via AS).

‘What has to be done will be done and will be done well’ the president said when asked about signing the Norwegian.

AS takes this to mean that signing Haaland could be required to keep Lionel Messi at the club, which is his main priority. In that regard, Laporta said ‘he is progressing adequately’, with an official offer already on the table for the Argentinian.

With recent reports claiming that Borussia Dortmund want over €150 million for Haaland and that his agent Mino Raiola wants to make the 20-year-old the world’s first £1 million per week player, Laporta’s good friendship with the agent will have to go a long way if he is to live up to his promise.

Manchester United will hope that these are soundbytes rather than a genuine intention to pitch for Haaland this summer, as competition for his signature is already very stiff, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid all rumoured to be bidding for the talented striker.



