Manchester United’s defence tightens up at the right time

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a right to be proud with his team’s defensive efforts this year as a brilliant stat emerged after their comfortable win vs Granada.

The legendary Norwegian saw his players overcome their Spanish opponents with relative ease, cruising to a 2-0 win to make it a 4-0 aggregate score.

David de Gea started in goal this time around and played impressively, even keeping the La Liga side out at a crucial moment before his team made it two goals with no reply.

Dean Henderson appears to have been promoted with Solskjaer now selecting him for Premier League fixtures and saving the experienced Spaniard for cup ties.

Despite this rotation in goal, United’s clean-sheet record is pretty impressive and adds to the former striker’s claim that he has two number ones up for selection.

In 2021, Man Utd have kept a clean sheet in 15 of their 27 games in all competitions (56%), conceding just 18 goals in total. Much improved at the back in recent months. 💪 pic.twitter.com/wzYq89aI5M — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 15, 2021

The 15 clean sheets deserves praise and is a good indication of a solid defence while the 18 goals in 12 of the remaining matches shows it’s not all too bad.

The Red Devils could yet improve further at the back and there are obvious weaknesses that need to be addressed but it’s certainly a solid foundation to build on.

Given how Solskjaer’s side faced some serious woes earlier on in the season, this improvement is all the more impressive as he’s managed to shore up a leaky defence in the middle of a season with no real breaks.



