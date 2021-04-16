Marcus Rashford touch-and-go for Man United vs Burnley clash

Marcus Rashford may not be fit to face Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League tie, which took place directly after yesterday’s Europa League clash with Granada, the Manchester United manager said that it is touch and go as to whether the England man will be fit enough to return to the side for the game.

‘It was a bit of a bonus he didn’t have to put any pressure on himself [against Granada last night].

‘He wasn’t due to be on bench. But just in case he put his hand up.

‘I’ve got to hope that he can be available and not make it worse. That’s the decision I’ve got have to make, so fingers crossed… it’s a decision I’ve got to make on Sunday morning but he’s important for us.’

The boss also confirmed that Eric Bailly will be back in contention for the game after recovering from Covid-19.

‘Eric has been isolating back home in Ivory Coast. He is here now.

‘Hopefully he will train tomorrow [Friday], depending how he feels within himself.

But he had a [Covid] test [on Thursday], so we need to get confirmation that he’s still negative.’

Solskjaer also put paid to rumours that Bailly is unhappy at the club and refusing to sign a new contract.

‘Eric has played well. I know there has been speculation. We are talking to him about his contract. I don’t see any issues with him,’ the manager said.



