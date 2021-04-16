Paul Pogba says he has no idea what caused rift with Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba has launched a scathing attack on former Manchester United manager José Mourinho.

The pair endured a very public falling out during the Portuguese man’s reign at Old Trafford, with many reports suggesting that their broken relationship was a major contributing factor to his being sacked by executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

And speaking to Sky Sports in an interview to be aired in full on Sunday, Pogba revealed that he has never understood what soured the relationship between the two of them.

‘What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn’t go against the players,’ he said.

‘Maybe Ole wouldn’t pick them, but it’s not like he puts them on the side like they don’t exist anymore. That’s the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

‘Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don’t know what happened. That’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don’t know. So, yeah.’

Executives at United will hope that Pogba’s good relationship with Solskjaer will lead to him signing a new contract at the club. A one-year extension to his current deal has already been triggered that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, but United will want to tie him down to a new deal before the summer rather than allow him to wind down the current one and leave the club on a free for the second time.



