Womens Vitality FA Cup Preview: Burnley vs Manchester United Women



The international break is now over and is a distant memory for Casey Stoney and her team as they now look ahead to this weekend’s trip to Burnley in the Women’s Vitality FA Cup.

For Manchester United Women, the FA Cup has always been a sticky competition to overcome. Since the club’s official re-introduction in May 2018, the furthest the Reds have managed is a quarter final, which ended in a 3-2 defeat to Reading.

Last year’s campaign mirrored the previous year as United was similarly knocked out by eventual champions and current holders Manchester City, being beaten 3-2 in the fourth round.

Following the 1-0 loss to Brighton in the FA Women’s Super League last weekend, United will be looking to overturn their recent fortunes to progress into the fifth round, a step closer to that illusive first FA Cup in the club’s official history.

The ever-growing list of injuries will be sure to give the hosts a boost with Ivana Fuso, Alessia Russo, Tobin Heath and Leah Galton all out for the Reds with no indication as to when they might return. The Clarets will also be looking to capitalise on their current run of wins after dismantling Sunderland in the last round, winning 3-0. Despite that, the National League North side occupies eighth place in their respective league campaign, meaning United go into the fixture as favourites.

Should United overcome their North-Western counterparts, they will face either Leicester City or Liverpool Women at home on Sunday 16th May.

The game will also be an opportunity to gain momentum going into the latter end of the season and prove why United are in contention to qualify for Champions League Football, as they currently sit in fourth place, level on points behind fourteen-times FA Cup winners Arsenal Women.

Sunday’s match will be shown on MUTV, with live coverage beginning from 14:00 BST. The Peoples Person’s match report will follow shortly after the game.

