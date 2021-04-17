Edinson Cavani proving more important than first anticipated

Edinson Cavani’s future may be up in the air at Manchester United but his performances certainly aren’t according to the statistic below.

The experienced Uruguayan has been the hero for his club over the past week after helping secure a crucial win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Cavani managed to get on the scoresheet and arguably should have had a double as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s put in a remarkable second-half performance to complete a comeback win.

United are said to be in the market for a striker this summer with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane’s names floating around.

Cavani’s potential departure might accelerate that interest but if he did stay, it’s likely the club would welcome him with open arms.

Cavani has seven non-penalty goals and two assists in just 1,098 Premier League minutes this season (12 90s) — an involvement rate of 0.74 per 90. Only Lingard (1.25), Kane (1.03), Jota (0.87), Iheanacho (0.81) and Son (0.80) have a better rate than him this season. pic.twitter.com/lv8satojgb — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 17, 2021

His rate is all the more impressive given how infrequent his minutes have been due to his concerning proneness to injury.

However, so long as Cavani’s contributing when he is fit then there’s no reason to overlook him entirely.

Solskjaer is clearly a fan, continuously publicly praising the former PSG man whenever there’s a chance to do so as he hopes to convince the player to stay.

Bruno Fernandes labelled Cavani a true number nine and he certainly offers Manchester United something a little different to his positional rivals.



