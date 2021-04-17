Man United links to Wesley Fofana unlikely to go any further

Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana is the latest centre-back to be linked with a move to Manchester United this summer and it is a story that is being covered by most of the national papers.

The story first emerged from the not-always-reliable French outlet Footmercato.net yesterday, an e-paper specialising in transfer gossip, especially that involving French players.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best young centre backs, having ably filled the gap left when Harry Maguire joined United in 2019.

‘The French defender is one of the players closely followed by Manchester United,’ Footmercato claims.

‘His first season in the Premier League has convinced most skeptics.

‘The defensive rock’s skills have aroused the curiosity of many English clubs who would like to enlist the native of Marseille, after only one season with the Foxes. This is particularly the case with Manchester United, who would like to recruit the French youth international.

‘But the Red Devils may already be worried if they want to materialize the first contacts they have already initiated. The Mancunians paid €93m (£80m) to secure the services of Harry Maguire to Leicester in 2019 after long weeks of negotiations.

‘And given the age and duration of Fofana’s contract (until 2025), it would be necessary to pay a similar sum to convince the Foxes. A sum unlikely to be released in the midst of the Covid-19 period.’

In other words, even by the original source’s own admission, this is probably a non-story. Footmercato are vague as to the nature of the ‘first contacts’ United have made, but on their own admission, they are unlikely to go much further.



