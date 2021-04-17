Manchester United unrecognisable from one year old line-up

Critics of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often accuse him of a lack of progress but fans have been reminded just how far they’ve come with a sensational Tweet below.

The legendary Norwegian’s men take on Burnley as they hope to continue their march towards securing a second-place finish in the league as well as making Manchester City as uncomfortable as possible.

Despite that finish and a spot in the Europa League semi-finals, Solskjaer has often found himself in tough positions this season.

Sections of supporters feel the former striker has to deliver trophies in order to be taken seriously as there is no other measure of progress or success.

While the expectations are certainly high at Manchester United, claiming Solskjaer hasn’t progressed the club is rather unfair.

https://twitter.com/utdarena/status/1383383465349894148?s=20

United will potentially line up vs Burnley on Sunday with a largely different starting XI, which is an indication of progress as well.

Dean Henderson has been the team’s league keeper of late while Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the only two players in the defence who are regulars.

Phil Jones and Brandon Williams would never start ahead of Victor Lindelof or Luke Shaw this time around and it could be said in midfield, Nemanja Matic is being phased out.

The whole front four potentially won’t start as the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani represent a much more dangerous quartet.



