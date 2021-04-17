Paul Pogba crucial in Manchester United’s point tally

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been proving to be absolutely crucial in his side’s results, helping them change the state of the game multiple times across the season.

The World Cup winner is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and his future is still up in the air despite everything being positive at the club.

Pogba appears to be happy, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also certainly happy to hold onto him and the club are also doing well in their bid to finish in second place.

However, there has been no official news surrounding a new deal and even the rumours have dried up after months or even years of speculation.

Holding onto Pogba will be crucial this summer and the brilliant statistic below shows just how important he is to the current team.

Paul Pogba has 11 goal involvements this season (5 goals and 6 assists) with an incredible NINE of them involved in changing the game-state: • 7 to take the lead

— 5 match winners!

• 2 equalisers

• 2 to extend the lead

What’s equally impressive in the statistic is how Pogba has played across multiple positions this season, featuring in central-midfield, attacking-midfield, left-wing and even right-wing on occasion.

His versatility has proven useful for the times when Solskjaer has wanted to squeeze all his talented players into the same starting XI.

Pogba’s future might be up in the air but he’s playing for his life and there’s no doubt his teammates would love to have him stay.



