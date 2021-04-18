Man United reach crucial milestone after win over Burnley

Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Burnley this afternoon represented an important milestone in the team’s development under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The win took the Red Devils onto 66 points – the total they finished on in the last two seasons – meaning that it is almost inevitable they will improve their points tally considerably this term.

The side has also already won one more game this season than they did in the entire 2019/20 campaign, another clear sign of improvement.

19 – Manchester United have won 19 of their 32 Premier League games this season (D9 L4), now one more than the Red Devils managed throughout the 2019-20 campaign (P38 W18 D12 L8). Advance. pic.twitter.com/0O4Gbquha1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021

‘We’ve always said this year has to be progress and improvement,’ Solskjaer said after the game.

‘We’ve got as many points as last season and then if we get some more we’ve got more than last season, that’s progress.’

The win was United’s fifth on the bounce in the Premier League, which is the first time that they have performed that feat since January 2019, when Solskjaer was still caretaker manager of the side.

Man Utd have won 5️⃣ consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since January 2019 👏#MUNBUR pic.twitter.com/3lqyl9P8UC — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 18, 2021

A strong finish from now on will not only cement that improvement but provide an excellent springboard for a title challenge next year.

It will also be important for the side to go one step further in cup competition as well, and progress beyond the semi-final stage for the first time under the Norwegian’s management. The opportunity to do so will come on the 29th April and 6th May, when the Reds face Roma in the Europa League.



