Marcus Rashford instrumental in win over stubborn Burnley

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford may have been substituted off the field vs Burnley but he certainly played his part remarkably well in the 3-1 win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted in his pre-match press conference that the brilliant Englishman has not said he feels fully fit in a long time but that didn’t show in what was an important victory.

Rashford terrorised the Burnley defence at every opportunity and certainly didn’t deserve to be taken off the pitch, though he could do with the rest.

The academy graduate has been one of United’s key players this season as he and Bruno have led the charts in terms of goals and assists.

Despite his remarkable numbers, Rashford is still often criticised, though it’s safe to say no one will be attacking him for the shift he put in today.

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in 42 PL goals since the start of last season, no Man Utd player has been involved in more: ⚽️ 27 goals

🅰️ 15 assists Putting on a show at Old Trafford. 😍 pic.twitter.com/wjZbeAEMdR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2021

Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Burnley: 45 touches

12 touches in opp. box (most)

4 take-ons (most)

4 duels won

3 chances created

2 shots

2 big chances created (most)

1 shot on target

1 assist His eighth Premier League assist of the season. pic.twitter.com/rvB2xnT32J — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

The assist and chances created are certainly impressive but it’s his take-ons and touches in the box that were a more accurate show of what he brings to the table.

Rashford consistently took on his man at every opportunity and when playing against a low blow, it’s absolutely crucial he does this as it leads to space for others to attack.

He may not be the hero of the day as Mason Greenwood has that crown thanks to his double but Rashford definitely deserves lots of praise.



