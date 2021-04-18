Mason Greenwood puts Burnley to the sword with match-winning performance

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans were certainly in awe of Mason Greenwood following his stunning performance vs Burnley.

The young Englishman was essentially the match-winner for his side and was helped by Edinson Cavani scoring the third to seal the victory.

United dragged their feet through much of the first half but turned on the style in the second, though it’s safe to say they did have some concerning moments.

After Greenwood’s first goal after the break, Burnley hit back rather quickly and the onus was once again on the home side.

The academy graduate seemed determined to put the nail in the coffin however and helped the Red Devils close the gap to Manchester City to eight points.

Greenwood has largely played well this season after a poor start but even when he was playing well, the goals weren’t coming.

However, he continued to work hard and is now reaping the rewards of his efforts, showing he’s a man in form of late.

Fans have not criticised Greenwood because they could see his all-round play had improved and that it was just a matter of time before the goals and assists would come.

He couldn’t have chosen a better time to step up and the hope is the versatile attacker will see the season out on a high.


