Mino Raiola will demand huge Paul Pogba increase from Man United

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is expected to demand a significant increase in the player’s salary if he is to sign a new contract at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford and United will want to sell the player this summer if a new deal cannot be agreed.

This puts Pogba in a strong negotiating position. He is either given a deal big enough to persuade him to stay, or he will get his chance to sign for Real Madrid or re-sign for Juventus, or he will be able to do so in a year’s time.

And, according to Goal.com, ‘reports suggest that Raiola will attempt to get the best possible deal for the midfielder in order to extend, including a significant improvement of his current £300,000-per-week salary, leveraging United’s concern that they could lose their star for free in little over a year if a deal cannot be struck.’

However, Raiola does not hold all the aces and will have to be careful with United. Unless Pogba’s desire to play for Real or Juve is strong enough for him to take a big pay cut, the fact is that neither club is likely to match his current salary, let alone offer him any increase.

The likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro earn around £175,000 per week – little over half of the Frenchman’s wage at United.

Juventus, more desperate to sign Pogba than Real, have already sent out noises that Pogba would have to accept a pay cut to join them.

There is also the issue of a transfer fee. There is talk in Italy of a swap deal, perhaps with Paulo Dybala, to bring Pogba to Turin because finances are limited. Real, on the other hand, have other priorities, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland their top and second targets this summer.

It is hard to predict how this one will play out, but United’s negotiators will need to hold their nerve and not make another expensive error as they have with other big contracts in recent years. Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Alexis Sanchez and now, David de Gea were all given such lucrative and long-term contracts that United had to spend millions to buy them out when things did not work out (or may have to do so, in De Gea’s case).



