Neymar to sign new PSG contract: what it means for Man United

The much-expected transfer merry-go-round that is set to involve Manchester United this summer has taken an early turn as Calciomercato.com claims that Neymar has agreed a new contract at PSG.

Although yet to be confirmed, Neymar is reported to be signing on the same €30 million per year deal, extending to 2026.

In addition, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino told Marca two days ago that ‘”[I am] equally optimistic with both [Neymar and Kylian Mbappe].

‘Both players are very committed to the club … I am optimistic that they will stay.

‘I think [Mbappe’s] going to play at PSG [next season].’

While Neymar’s extension is less of a surprise, Mbappe’s will come as a shock to Real Madrid, who had made the Frenchman their number one target this summer.

This has a knock-on effect on United in a number of ways. If PSG re-sign both of their galacticos, they are unlikely to also have funds to sign Paul Pogba from United should he fail to sign a new deal himself.

It also means that Real are likely to switch their attentions to their second priority, Erling Haaland, a United target who is reported to prefer Madrid as his next destination.

It also potentially pushes Pogba up a place on los Blancos’ wish list and re-opens that potential avenue for him.

The Athletic today quotes a leading agent who explains the effect one transfer – or non-transfer – can have on the rest of the market. ‘If Mbappe goes to Madrid, Haaland goes to City, do PSG then buy Kane?

‘Then the whole thing moves again. It needs something like that.

‘Yes, some of the money will be held back to clear debts. But you know what it’s like, once one spends, they all spend.’

The financial problems caused by the pandemic coupled with the unusually high number of the world’s elite entering the last year of their contract makes this summer’s window unique and highly unpredictable. The news that Neymar and Mbappe look set to stay at PSG is a huge piece of the puzzle that could be about to fall into place.



