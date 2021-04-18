Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Burnley – Glorious Greenwood on fire

A 3-1 scoreline flattered Manchester United a little in today’s Premier League tie with Burnley at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 4 – Some very strange sorties from his line for Dean today, including the mistake leading to the disallowed goal in the first minute. However, there were also some good saves, a brave block and good vocal contribution.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Worked hard down the right but rarely seems to be able to put in the killer cross or pass.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Slightly shaky at times but also made some good clearances.

Harry Maguire 4 – Horrible defending for the Burnley goal and poor positioning on a number of occasions.

Luke Shaw 8 – What a season Shaw is having. Another superb performance. He is becoming a key part of United’s attack down the left wing and putting in some excellent corners and crosses.

Scott McTominay 4 – Was pretty ineffective in this game. Didn’t seem to protect the defence, didn’t pass well and didn’t join any attacks with any success. Fluffed his lines when put through by Greenwood. One to forget for McSauce.

Fred 5 – Rightly subbed at half-time – although McTominay was equally ineffective in the first half. The pair seem to play better against better opposition but just don’t create enough in possession.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Good outing for the still-not-fully-fit Rashford. Created a number of openings, including the first goal, and wreaked havoc at times in the Burnley defence. Wish he would pull the trigger on his left foot though instead of always trying that extra turn to get it on his right.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Lively and had some good efforts on goal, bringing out a pair of excellent saves from Peacock-Farrell. Superb dummy for United’s first.

Paul Pogba 8 – Was head and shoulders United’s best player in the first half but was not quite as effective when pushed deeper in the second. Still came up with an assist with a glorious curled pass to Greenwood for the second.

Mason Greenwood 9 – The star of the show. Two great goals, the first a sublime finish from a fantastic team effort and the second a class example of striker’s instinct. While Rashford and Fernandes squandered chances by dwelling on the ball, Greenwood is decisive and clinical. Also very unselfish to set up McTominay when on a hat-trick.

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani 8 – Instantly improved United’s attack and purring like a well-oiled engine right now. Got a well-deserved goal for his efforts. Maybe the Uruguayan is starting to like life in North West England after all?

Donny van de Beek 7 – Celebrated his birthday with a classy assist for the third goal. What does he have to do to see more minutes?



