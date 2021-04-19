Bruno Fernandes reveals his thoughts on newly formed European Super League

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence on the formation of the European Super League as the news continues to pour in.

The Portuguese magician has often been seen as one of the squad’s biggest, if not, the leader as he’s managed to transform the club’s fortunes.

Bruno arrived at Old Trafford in January 2020 and it’s safe to say he immediately exploded on the scene, arguably even saving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has managed to maintain the high levels he set in the past for this campaign too and it’s obvious he’s the club’s main talisman.

However, it seems Bruno doesn’t just lead the way on the pitch but off it as well, becoming one of the first players who would potentially be a part of the European Super League to speak out.

Bruno must feel ashamed of the owners of the club he represents as they played a driving role in the formation of the controversial European Super League.

Fans across the world have criticised the news and it’s difficult to see how it will all play out in the long run.

UEFA and FIFA insist there will be strong sanctions but can they afford to survive without the biggest clubs and players in the world?


