Ed Woodward blasted by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

Manchester United fans will be unsurprised to hear the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had lied to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin ahead of the formation of the European Super League.

The football world is currently up in flames as supporters across the globe struggle to understand how they could be so horrifically betrayed.

UEFA are at war with a number of top European clubs, including United, over the formation of a league that appears to be all about financial gain.

Supporters have long held strong views surrounding Woodward and the Glazer family but now the whole world can see what they were complaining about all along.

In response to the top European clubs’ announcement, Ceferin had his own say in the matter and made sure to make a strong statement.

Ceferin: "I have seen many things in my life. I was a criminal lawyer. I have never seen people like that. EW called me on Thursday to say he was very satisfied and supported the proposals. He had already signed something else. Agnelli is the biggest disappointment of all." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 19, 2021

Quotes have even emerged reminding fans when Woodward insisted he had no clue about a European Super League and was surprised to hear about these sources.

It’s clear the Red Devils hierarchy attempted to keep things as quiet as possible until they could announce it on their own terms.

There’s clearly a power play going on and an attempt to hoard as much money as possible though time will tell how this will all play out.



