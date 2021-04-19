Edinson Cavani seals the win with goalscoring performance vs Burnley

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has continued his remarkable form with a goalscoring performance in the hard-fought win over Burnley.

The experienced Uruguayan has proven his worth of late and has made a strong case for why the club should try to hold onto him.

Cavani’s current deal runs out this summer and there has been plenty of talk over a potential return to South America rather than extending his stay at Old Trafford.

The former PSG man has not come without faults, with the main issue being his proneness to injury, but his positives certainly outweigh his negatives.

Cavani’s goal was United’s third in the 3-1 win over Burnley and helped seal the victory at a sensitive period of the game.

Edinson Cavani in the Premier League: 🔘 29 shots

🔘 13 shots on target

🔘 8 goals 27.59% conversion rate. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/AoaJbM7PgH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2021

Edinson Cavani averages 51.3 touches per non-penalty goal in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any player in the division. El Matador is the ultimate poacher. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/zU0ltnuHdZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

4 – Edinson Cavani has now scored four goals as a substitute in the Premier League this season, with only Chicharito (5 in 10-11) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (5 in 98-99) netting more in a single season for the Red Devils. Super. pic.twitter.com/hzRRsREnmQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021

His clinical nature and almost super-sub ability makes him remarkably useful over the course of a season, even if he isn’t a main starter.

Cavani was apparently happy to start the match vs Burnley on the bench, though he had to be hauled off it and thrown onto the pitch at half-time in an effort to win.

It proved to be the right call and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a massive fan of the prolific striker.



