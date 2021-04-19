Luke Shaw keeps up sensational form with dominant display vs Burnley

Manchester United star Luke Shaw was his side’s unsung hero in the clash with Burnley as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men hammered them 3-1.

The talented Englishman won’t be getting the same praise as the likes of Mason Greenwood or Edinson Cavani but he certainly should.

Shaw’s consistently high performances this season confirm he’s in the form of his career and has arguably reached new heights, with this being his new normal.

The former Southampton man has also perhaps reached the potential everyone knew he had when he first signed for the club all those years ago.

The statistics below shows just what type of game he had vs Burnley as well as how well he’s done this season overall.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Burnley: 91% pass accuracy

22 final third passes

6 chances created

3 attempted take-ons

3 successful take-ons

3 ball recoveries

2 attempted tackles

2 successful tackles

2 interceptions Incredibly consistent this season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/DKwDVvihih — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2021

Chances created by Premier League defenders this season: 🥇 Luke Shaw [61]

🥈 Trent Alexander-Arnold [54]

🥉 Andy Robertson [49] Man Utd’s left-back is having an outstanding campaign. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7wvNsb3D8T — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2021

Luke Shaw created six chances against Burnley. Twice as many as any other player on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/JnHtFN1FxX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

Manchester United’s reliance on Shaw being a dangerous outlet from the left may be a bit of an issue in the long run but for now it’s certainly delivering results.

Given how the solid defender has managed to keep fit this season as well, he’s shown he’s reliable in both factors- form and fitness.

United appear to finally have the successor to Patrice Evra that they’ve wanted for so long and Shaw will be hoping he can match the club legend’s trophy haul too.



