Luke Shaw keeps up sensational form with dominant display vs Burnley

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United star Luke Shaw was his side’s unsung hero in the clash with Burnley as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men hammered them 3-1.

The talented Englishman won’t be getting the same praise as the likes of Mason Greenwood or Edinson Cavani but he certainly should.

Shaw’s consistently high performances this season confirm he’s in the form of his career and has arguably reached new heights, with this being his new normal.

The former Southampton man has also perhaps reached the potential everyone knew he had when he first signed for the club all those years ago.

The statistics below shows just what type of game he had vs Burnley as well as how well he’s done this season overall.

Manchester United’s reliance on Shaw being a dangerous outlet from the left may be a bit of an issue in the long run but for now it’s certainly delivering results.

Given how the solid defender has managed to keep fit this season as well, he’s shown he’s reliable in both factors- form and fitness.

United appear to finally have the successor to Patrice Evra that they’ve wanted for so long and Shaw will be hoping he can match the club legend’s trophy haul too.


Latest Top Stories...

Edinson Cavani seals the win with goalscoring performance...

Man United reach crucial milestone after win over...

Marcus Rashford instrumental in win over stubborn Burnley

Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Burnley – Glorious...

Mason Greenwood puts Burnley to the sword with...

Neymar to sign new PSG contract: what it...