Paul Pogba puts in all dominating performance vs Burnley

Manchester United fans were reminded of Paul Pogba’s quality with a scintillating performance vs Burnley in what was an important win.

The former Juventus man has been featuring on the left-wing of late but that certainly hasn’t hampered his form.

If anything, it could be argued Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found a way to bring the best out of Pogba while keeping all his other stars in the same starting XI.

The midfielder’s versatility also proved useful as he was later moved into the centre-mid position during the match and continued to dominate.

Pogba’s contract runs out in the summer of 2022 and it’s clear for all to see what they’ll be missing if he’s moved on.

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Burnley: 89% pass accuracy

60% aerials won

34 final third passes

9 attempted long passes

8 successful long passes

4 ball recoveries

4 attempted take-ons

3 successful take-ons

3 fouls suffered

3 switches

2 clearances

1 assist Outstanding. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/ImlzHkcbPC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2021

Pogba is clearly enjoying his football at Manchester United now and has been busy praising Solskjaer lately so there are clearly no problems in that department.

The World Cup winner is perhaps waiting on something before making a decision but there have been no implications it has to do with money.

Perhaps Pogba wants to see how far this current squad will go before making his mind up but the potential is there for all to see.

Solskjaer clearly has some convincing to do and this would be the academy graduate’s last big contract of his career as he’s 28 years old.



