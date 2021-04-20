Ed Woodward resigns as executive vice chairman of Man United

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reports are breaking that Ed Woodward has resigned as executive vice chairman of Manchester United.

The news comes on the back of the breaking headlines that the European Super League, spearheaded by United as a breakaway league from the Champions League, has fallen apart after Chelsea and Manchester City withdrew.

Woodward was rumoured to have been one of the “brains” behind the Super League, which was debt financed by JP Morgan.

Woodward is a former employee of JPM and their banking facilities were used in the controversial take-over of United.

There is now official confirmation yet that Woodward has resigned, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

The double news of the Super League being disbanded and Woodward resigning will be music to the ears of the vast majority of Manchester United fans. Woodward has been an incredibly unpopular figure at the club since 2013 when he bungled his first transfer window, ending up paying more than the buyout clause for Everton star Marouane Fellaini on deadline day.

Goodbye and good riddance.


Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United’s European Super League dream could be...

Majority of Manchester United fans in favour of...

Marcus Rashford posts brilliant tweet in fight against...

Man United excluded from Premier League meeting today...

The European Super League – What Does it...

Sir Keir Starmer calls for forced purchase of...