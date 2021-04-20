Ed Woodward resigns as executive vice chairman of Man United

Reports are breaking that Ed Woodward has resigned as executive vice chairman of Manchester United.

The news comes on the back of the breaking headlines that the European Super League, spearheaded by United as a breakaway league from the Champions League, has fallen apart after Chelsea and Manchester City withdrew.

Woodward was rumoured to have been one of the “brains” behind the Super League, which was debt financed by JP Morgan.

Woodward is a former employee of JPM and their banking facilities were used in the controversial take-over of United.

There is now official confirmation yet that Woodward has resigned, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

Confirmed. Ed Woodward has stepped down as Man Utd exec vice chairman. Was planning to quit in summer, but tghe ESL fiasco has brought it to a head now — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) April 20, 2021

The double news of the Super League being disbanded and Woodward resigning will be music to the ears of the vast majority of Manchester United fans. Woodward has been an incredibly unpopular figure at the club since 2013 when he bungled his first transfer window, ending up paying more than the buyout clause for Everton star Marouane Fellaini on deadline day.

Goodbye and good riddance.



