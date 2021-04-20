Harry Maguire made his feelings known during clear the air meeting

Manchester United star Harry Maguire is said to have let his and his teammates’ feelings known to the club’s owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The club captain is often criticised for one reason or the other with some even claiming he’s not a real leader.

However, Maguire has certainly shown leadership skills here by giving a piece of his mind to Woodward in light of the formation of the controversial European Super League.

United are understood to have been a driving force in helping it become a reality and it’s safe to say it’s the biggest shock in football in recent history.

Reports have constantly come in discussing Maguire’s leadership and influence off the field and it looks like there’s one more thing to add to his CV.

Bit more info on this from yesterday. I understand that Harry Maguire confronted Ed Woodward at the meeting over the players (who went out and played on Sky as the news broke) not knowing about the plans. Fair play to the United captain. https://t.co/Dsaon9njM8 — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) April 20, 2021

It was important for one of the players to speak to Woodward in such a manner as there’s only so much they can do publicly without risking their careers.

Both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have spoken out indirectly but behind closed doors, fireworks certainly had to be flying.

There’s no doubt the players care about the fans but it is their own careers that are on the line as well with the proposals and it’s truly a shock they weren’t consulted or even at the very least informed.



