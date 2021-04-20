Majority of Manchester United fans in favour of protest against ESL

Manchester United fans have made their voices heard loud and clear and it appears they’re ready to take it to the next level with a passionate protest.

Supporters have felt deceived and betrayed by the club’s owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward following the announcement of the formation of the Super League.

United are believed to be one of the main driving forces behind the plan and although that didn’t shock fans, they were still massively disappointed.

Supporters have long known the Glazer family and Woodward cannot be trusted so in that sense it wasn’t a surprise to hear they were up to no good.

However, fans will never get used to their beloved club’s name being dragged in the dirt and the Tweet below shows just how they feel.

As it stands 93.6% are backing the removal of banners from Old Trafford in protest at the Super League https://t.co/e5pn4J65tM — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 20, 2021

Removing banners is a powerful protest in the sense that every time a match is played, everyone around the world will be able to see how bare the stadium will look.

It will be a stark reminder that the fans don’t stand with the club’s owners in their decision to create a closed league purely for the want of more money.

United have had seat covers claiming football is nothing without fans throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and so supporters can now take matters into their own hands.



