Manchester United’s European Super League dream could be falling apart

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward may have had the rug pulled out from underneath them in terms of their plans for a European Super League.

The controversial tournament went from a dream to a real competition in recent days and has certainly rubbed football fans across the globe the wrong way.

United, as well as a host of other top European clubs, opted to break away from the Champions League to create their own tournament in which they apparently look to ‘save football’.

However, the footballing world has been in uproar as they recognise the falsehood in the plan and it seems that backlash has led to one of the clubs to attempt to backtrack.

BREAKING

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

Chelsea backing out of the European Super League could see other clubs quickly follow suit as they try to save face in what has been a disaster-filled few days.

Having said that, there have been conflicting reports claiming any rumours that the members of the European Super League want to back out is ‘mischief making’.

Fans will hope this report from the BBC is true however and that everyone can quickly go about forgetting this nightmare in football is over before it truly began.



