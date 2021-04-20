Marcus Rashford posts brilliant tweet in fight against European Super League

Marcus Rashford has become the latest Manchester United player to speak out against the proposed new European Super League.

The breakaway movement will see England’s ‘big six clubs’ plus three from Spain and three from Italy form a new midweek competition to replace the Champions League. The announcement has led to widespread condemnation from players, fans, other clubs, UEFA, FIFA and even governments.

Bruno Fernandes tweeted his opposition yesterday and Rashford has now joined him.

The England player simply tweeted a photo of some seat covers at Old Trafford that have a quote from Sir Matt Busby, ‘Football is nothing without fans’.

Whilst not a direct statement in opposition to his club’s actions, there can be no doubt that the player’s intention is to protest the formation of the league.

Meanwhile, the 14 Premier League clubs that are not involved held an emergency meeting with the Premier League and the FA today to discuss the situation. They issued the following statement after the meeting (via The Telegraph):

‘The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition.

‘The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

‘The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, Uefa, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.’



